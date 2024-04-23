ECoR to Run Five More Summer Special Trains

Bhubaneswar: Considering the demands from the passengers towards different destinations and in various routes and to clear additional rush of passengers in regular trains during summer, the Railways has decided to run Special Trains from East Coast Railway jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country during the summer.

Following are the Summer Special Trains notified by the ECoR:-

A. Puri-Udhna (Surat) bi-weekly Summer Special Train

08471/08472 Puri-Udhna-Puri Summer Special Train from Puri will leave at 0630hrs on every Monday & Thursday between 25th April to 27th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Udhna will leave at 1700hrs on every Tuesday and Friday between 26th April to 28th June 2024.

B. Puri-New Delhi Weekly Summer Special Train

08479/08480 Puri-New Delhi-Puri Summer Special Train from Puri will leave at 0845hrs on every Tuesday between 30th April to 25th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from New Delhi will leave at 2130hrs on every Wednesday between 1st May to 26th June 2024.

C. Puri-New Delhi Weekly Summer Special Train

04082/04081 New Delhi-Puri- New Delhi Summer Special Train from New Delhi left at 2300hrs on 22nd April 2024. In the return direction, this train from Puri will leave at 2220hrs on 24th April 2024.

D. Sambalpur-Erode Weekly Summer Special Train

08311/083612 Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur Summer Special Train from Sambalpur will leave at 1135hrs on every Wednesday between 1st may to 26th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Erode will leave at 1445hrs on every Friday between 3rd May to 28th June 2024.

E. Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Summer Special Train

08549/08550 Visakhapatnam-SMVT, Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1315hrs on every Saturday between 27th April to 29th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from SMVT, Bengaluru will leave at 1200hrs on every Sunday between 28th April to 30th June 2024.

F. Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore Summer Special Train

08557/08558 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Egmore-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1900hrs on every Saturday between 27th April to 29th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Chennai Egmore will leave at 1030hrs on every Sunday between 28th April to 30th June 2024.

G. Visakhapatnam-Hatia Summer Special Train

08559/08560 Visakhapatnam-Hatia-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 2350hrs on every Sunday between 28th April to 30th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Hatia will leave at 1600hrs on every Monday between 29th April to 1st July 2024.

East Coast Railway has earlier notified for running of 20 pairs of Special Trains during summer. These special trains are planned to originate from important Railway Stations like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam, Sambalpur, Cuttack and Brahmapur.

Special Trains have also planned to originate from Puri towards Patna, Nizamuddin, Shalimar, Bhanjapur, & Santragachhi; from Bhubaneswar towards Yesvantpur, Dhanbad & Chennai; from Sambalpur towards Guwahati, Erode and Pune; from Cuttack towards Hyderabad; from Brahmapur towards Surat and from Visakhapatnam towards Bengaluru, Kollam, Tirupati, Secunderabad and Kurnool.

East Coast Railway urged passengers to book train tickets on various Special Trains to avoid the rush in regular trains and plan their journey accordingly. Apart from this, keeping in view the summer heat wave, ECoR has ensured the availability of drinking water at Railway stations. Crowd control arrangements are also made at all major and important railway stations over ECoR. RPF personnel have been deployed at originating stations to ensure the Queue system for entry in General Class coaches.

Apart from the above, 13 pairs of long-distance Special Trains are also running through ECoR jurisdiction between important destinations of the country. These are Secunderabad-Dibrugarh-Secunderabad Special, Secunderabad-Agartala-Secunderabad Special, Chennai-Santragachhi-Chennai Special, Nagercoil-Dibrugarh-Nagercoil Special, Kochuvelli-Shalimar-Kochuvelli Special, Bengaluru-Kharagpur-Bengaluru Special, Santragachhi-Secunderabad-Santragachhi Special, Secunderabad-Shalimar-Secunderabad Special, Bengaluru-Malda Town-Bengaluru Special, Mysore-Muzaffarpur-Mysore Special, New Tinsukia-Bengaluru-New Tinsukia Special and Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special Trains.