HYBE CEO releases statements to label employees, ADOR, and Belift Lab staff

Seoul: HYBE CEO Park Ji Won has released statements addressing HYBE label employees as well as ADOR and Belift Lab staff.

Controversy arose after ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin allegedly attempted a “coup d’etat” to separate ADOR from HYBE, who owns 80% of ADOR’s shares. HYBE then initiated an audit or ADOR’s management and called for Min Hee Jin’s resignation, releasing the details of the audit. The audit found ADOR had allegedly released private information about HYBE, and in response, Min Hee Jin criticized Bang Si Hyuk over alleged mismanagement at HYBE in an open letter.

HYBE CEO Park Ji Won’s alleged statements to all 3 companies have now gone viral on the online message board Blind, an anonymous forum for office workers. A verified employee of HYBE released the statements below.

Park Ji Won denied Min Hee Jin’s claims and asked employees to continue working hard. He wrote as follows:

“To our staff, hello. This is Park Ji Won.

There has been a lot of news about our company recently. I think many of you will understandably feel confusion and panic as you’re a part of a company that has been leading entertainment.

Our company was the pioneer in terms of a multi-label firm, and we have experienced both big and small obstacles. However, we have taken these as stepping stones to overcome, growing from them instead.

In the midst of this, this situation occurred, and I too, feel sad about it. However, we have found definitive intentions to seize the company, and we have begun audits to correct things. We already internally reviewed parts of the company, and through this audit, we will hold more investigations. We will also be taking more definitive action against those responsible.

I hope you all will not be too affected by the current content that is being reported in the media. Currently, the label responsible for this is not responding properly to the justified audit and is refusing to respond. Everything they claim is untrue and without evidence. Currently, the issues being raised are unrelated to ILLIT’s debut period, and we have found out everything was pre-planned. We plan to investigate this more carefully through the audit and take appropriate measures to deal with it.

I must ask you as our staff to work hard at your job without being affected by this. The company will do its best in order not to let the IP value and work that you have worked on so far be slandered.”

Park Ji Won also wrote to ADOR and Belift Lab staff, reiterating the same message. He wrote:

“To the staff of ADOR, the company is very well aware you all have been working hard at your own roles. That is why, we think you will be the ones who are the most worried about this entire case. Please don’t worry and continue to do your best, just as you have been doing, to work on NewJeans’ growth and comeback. HYBE will always prioritize protecting our artists and staff. We also ask that you all take the utmost care to help the artists remain reassured during this time. We will later issue instructions and HR direction after more thought, so you all can work rest-assured.

To Belift Lab staff, we know very well the efforts you have all made to help ILLIT make their debut. Though you all will feel bad due to the sudden news, please don’t be affected by lies, and we ask that you continue to work hard for ILLIT’s success.”