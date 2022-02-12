EC Relaxes Campaigning Rules Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Assembly Polls

New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases dropped in the country, the Election Commission on Saturday announced relaxations in campaigning rules for political parties ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections in five states.

According the the new guidelines, pad yatra (foot march), consisting not more than the permitted number of persons as per State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) limitations, are now allowed.

Ban on campaign timings will be between 10 pm to 6 am instead of 8 pm to 8 am before. Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6am to 10pm, folbwing all Covid appropriate behaviour end protocols of SDMA.

Political parties/candidates may hold their meetings and rallies upto maximum of 50% of the capacity of the designated open spaces ot the limit prescribed by SDMA, whichever is lesser.