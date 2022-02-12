Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal Postpones Hearing To March 12

Bhubaneswar: The Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal on Saturday postponed its hearing on the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh to March 12.

However, the Tribunal has asked the Central Water Agencies to furnish a detailed report on the river water dispute.

Especially, the Tribunal has urged as many as four Central Water Agencies to submit reports within a month.

Sources said the Odisha government had filed a petition in the Apex Court to resolve the river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

However, Mahanadi Water Tribunal was constituted on March 12, 2018, in order to address the inter-state water dispute amicably, in consultation with both the stakeholders.