Netanyahu vows to operate in Rafah, rejects global pressure

New Delhi: Despite pressures from all around the world and allies Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel won’t stop and will proceed to operate in Rafah.

Criticizing the international community for forgetting the October 7 massacre of Jews in Israel, Netanyahu while addressing his cabinet said, “No international pressure will stop Israel”, “If we stop the war now before achieving all of its goals, the meaning is that Israel had lost the war and we will not allow this,”

According to reports, since the war began after Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7, at least 31645 individuals in Gaza have been killed in retaliatory Israeli military operations. Hamas has captured 250 Israelis and other nationals as captives, 32 of whom are thought to be killed and 130 more are still in Gaza as estimated by Israel.

Meanwhile, German chancellor, UN and US issued warnings against a fully-fledged assault in Rafah saying that would be disastrous.