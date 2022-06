Taipei City: An earthquake of magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Monday, although there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

According to reports, the quake struck at 9:05 am at a depth of 6.8 kilometres in Hualien county, halfway down the east coast of the island.

It was also felt across the Taiwan Strait in mainland China’s Fujian province, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.