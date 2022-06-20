Bharat Bandh Over Agnipath Scheme: 348 Passenger Trains Cancelled Today

New Delhi: As many as 348 passenger trains have been cancelled following agitation over the Agnipath scheme, said the Ministry of Railways.

“181 Mail Express cancelled and 348 passenger trains cancelled. Partially cancelled are 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains. No diverted trains,” said the Ministr.

A total of 18 East-bound train services scheduled from different Northern Railway terminals have been cancelled, Northern Railways said.

Besides, as many as 71 Delhi area-bound commuter trains (including return services) have also been dismissed for today in the wake of the protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme.

In the wake of Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme, heavy traffic was observed at Noida-Delhi Link Road at Chilla border due to security checks by the Uttar Pradesh police.