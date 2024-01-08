Duplicate Foreign Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted In Berhampur Town

Berhampur: The Excise Intelligence & Enforcement Bureau (Southern Division) have busted a duplicate foreign liquor manufacturing unit in Berhampur town and arrested four persons involved in the illegal trade.

On the 4th of January, the Ei & Eb Unit, while patrolling at First Gate, Berhampur, based on intelligence, conducted a raid in the house of Roshan Sahu of Brajanagar at 2nd Lane in Nimakhandi PS and recovered 192 bottles of duplicate Foreign Liquor of the brands Royal Stag, Royal Green & Sterling Reserve Whisky and Mc Dowell’s No.1 Whisky & Rum & one Honda Activa Scooty bearing registration number OD-07-AN-2031.

Anil Kumar Sahu and Sunil Kumar Sahu of Khandiakumuti Sahi in Badabazar PS were ascertained to be the kingpins in the preparation of duplicate Foreign Liquor. 192 bottles of Royal Stag, Royal Green & Sterling Reserve Whisky and Mc Dowell’s No.1 Whisky & Rum brands each containing 180 ml of duplicate Foreign Liquor, 2 litres of Caramel, 555 numbers of duplicate corks, 255 pieces of duplicate Excise Adhesive Labels & 319 pieces of duplicate label stickers were recovered from the search of houses of Anil and Sunil.

Raids were also conducted in the house of J. Amaresh Prusty of Premnagar at 4th Lane in Berhampur Town PS and 547.200 litres of homoeopathic mother tincture with an alcoholic content of 50%-90% was recovered from his house. It has been ascertained that J. Amaresh Prusty was procuring spirit in the name of Homeopathic medicine and was supplying the spirit to the kingpins of manufacturers of duplicate Foreign Liquor.

In addition to 547.200 litres of homoeopathic mother tincture, 73.120 litres of duplicate IMFL; 2 litres of Caramel, 555 numbers of duplicate corks, 255 pieces of duplicate Excise Adhesive Labels & 319 pieces of duplicate label stickers have also been seized which were kept for the manufacture of duplicate Foreign Liquor.

On the 4th of January, Roshan Sahu was arrested for possession of duplicate Foreign Liquor while Anil Sahu & Sunil Sahu were arrested for manufacturing duplicate Foreign Liquor by using spirit meant for the preparation of homeopathic medicine.

“J. Amaresh Prusty, the license holder of Hanneman Homeo House, has been arrested and forwarded today for supplying the spirit meant for the preparation of homoeopathic medicines to kingpins of illegal & duplicate Foreign Liquor manufacturers. The approximate value of the seized items will be Rs. 6 lakhs,” the Vigilance said.

During further investigation, the role of the supplier of spirit to J. Amaresh Prusty will be investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken against him, the Vigilance added.