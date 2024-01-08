Krushi Odisha-2024 in Bhubaneswar from 12-14th January

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Department is going to organise ‘Krushi Odisha-2024’ from the 12th to the 14th of January at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing a press conference held at Krushi Bhawan here today, Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Fisheries and ARD, said that the theme for this event is ‘Celebrating Women in Agriculture’, aiming to recognize the contribution of women in the field of Agriculture & allied sectors and to initiate a platform for interface and linkage amongst women farmers, SHGs, Women Agri-entrepreneurs, Market players, Service Providers, Agri-preneurs (Industry) and to showcase best products & practices of women farmers leading to farm profitability.

This is a 3-day programme by the State Government to showcase the great potential of Odisha and huge investment opportunities in Agriculture, Horticulture, Food Processing, Fisheries & Animal Husbandry Sectors.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will grace the inaugural ceremony of Krushi Odisha-2024 in the greater interest of the farming community as well people of Odisha.

Around 5, 000 Farm Women, 2000 Women SHGs, and Agri-entrepreneurs from different corners of the state are going to participate in this event and successful women farmers & SHGs will be felicitated.

There will be 17 Technical Sessions in coordination with different State government departments, Central Govt., ICAR institutes, CGIAR institutions, and NGOs along with Farmer Scientist interactions, Seminars, Farmer Facilitation Centre, Experience Learning Centre, display of farm machinery, Exhibition Stalls on the farm produces, felicitation of awardees for women farmers and women SHGs.

To make Krushi Odisha-2024 more eventful, quizzes, lectures, experimental water games, local farmer songs, storytelling, and postcard exchange, the Farmer Facilitation Centre, and the Experimental Learning Centre will be organised.

The Progressive farmers, Agri-entrepreneurs, SHGs(FPOs) from 30 districts of the State in Agriculture and allied Sectors, who have shown their excellence in achieving successful farming modules will be felicitated.

Dr. Arbinda Kumar Padhee, Principal Secretary, Ag&FE, and Prem Chandra Chaudhary, Director, of Agriculture and Food Production also spoke on the occasion. Rohit Kumar Lenka, Director, Horticulture and representative of FICCI were also present on the occasion.