Dreaded Maoist Carrying Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A hard core Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty on head was arrested during a search operation by SOG and DVF in a forest in Mathili of Malkangiri district.

The notorious Maoist Dudhi Manda has been produced in a local court.

According to reports, during a search operation in Mathili area of ​​Malkangari district, which is bordering Chhattisgarh, Dudhi Manda saw Jawans and tried to escape.

The jawans managed to arrest him. This Maoist was working as a member of Konta Maoist Division of Chhattisgarh. In 2021, he was involved in a gun-battle with the police in the Kumukhari Jatpara area of ​​Chhattisgarh and threatened the innocent tribals of the border areas to join the Maoist organization.