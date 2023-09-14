Dreaded Maoist Carrying Rs 2 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A hard core Maoist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty on head was arrested during a search operation by SOG and DVF in a forest in Mathili of Malkangiri district.
The notorious Maoist Dudhi Manda has been produced in a local court.
According to reports, during a search operation in Mathili area of Malkangari district, which is bordering Chhattisgarh, Dudhi Manda saw Jawans and tried to escape.
The jawans managed to arrest him. This Maoist was working as a member of Konta Maoist Division of Chhattisgarh. In 2021, he was involved in a gun-battle with the police in the Kumukhari Jatpara area of Chhattisgarh and threatened the innocent tribals of the border areas to join the Maoist organization.
Comments are closed.