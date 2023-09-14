Puri: Seven Notorious Criminals Held, Guns & Deadly Weapons Seized

Puri: Police have arrested seven notorious criminals in two separate crackdowns in Sadar and Chandanpur Police Station areas, informed Sadar SDPO Rabi Narayan Bhanja.

Addressing a press meeting here on Thursday, the Puri Sadar SDPO said that Sadar police have arrested 4 criminals and Chandanpur police have arrested 3 criminals along with the seizure of country-made guns, iron rods, swords, knives, and chilli powder from the criminals.

According to the police official, the criminals were planning robberies at Puri-Brahmagiri Road and Puri-Jagannath Road when the police teams apprehended them.

The arrested persons are Chabbi Pradhan, Sukant Kumar Mallick, Umakant Das, Santosh Das, Jaya Muduli, Umesh Das and Mithun Bhoi. There are many cases in Sadar and Chandanpur police stations in the names of the accused persons except accused Umesh Das.

However, two miscreants escaped from the scene and efforts are on to nab them, the police official said.

The SDPO further said that the police are keeping a close eye on the sources of country-made guns in the town and the suppliers will busted soon. More strict measures will be taken by the police against the criminals in the coming days, he added.

Sadar Police Station IIC Bhagirathi Raut and Chandanpur Police Station IIC Babita Nayak were present in a press conference held at the office of Sadar SDPO.

In order to curb criminal activities in Pilgrim Town, Puri Police under the guidance of SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has launched a campaign ‘Feel Puri Safe, Feel Puri Clean’.