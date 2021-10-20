Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Odisha CM To Take Stern Action Against Culprits In Lady Teacher’s Murder Case

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Prashan on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to immediately take stern action against the culprits involved sensational case of kidnapping and murder of lady teacher Mamita Meher at Mahalinga in Kalahandi district.

Mr. Pradhan tweeted that he was “worried and disturbed” by the news of planned murder of the lady teacher hailing from Bolangir girl, who was working in a school at Mahalinga in Kalahandi district. The school’s owner is believed to be the main culprit in the murder and serious allegations coming from the victim’s family is more disturbing.

Besides, there has been media reports on involvement of ruling party ministers in this case, Pradhan said adding that in Odisha, crime against women is on the rise.

Mr. Pradhan tweeted that the Chief Minister should realise the importance of this sensitive incident and take immediate action against the culprits involved.