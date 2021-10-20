Prabhas Starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ Teaser To Unveil On His Birthday

New Delhi: The makers of the movie Radhe Shayam starring Prabhas is set to release its teaser on his birthday, on October 23.

The makers took to social media and have released a new poster of Prabhas from Radhe Shyam. The actor can be seen covering his face in a thoughtful look.

Radhe Shyam is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar, and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi, and Pramod. The film, which also stars Pooja Hegde opposite Prabhas, is set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam on 14 January next year.

On the work front, Prabhas is also set to star in the upcoming film Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. The movie will see Prabhas playing a role inspired by Lord Ram, with Khan essaying the role of the antagonist, whose character is inspired by Raavan.