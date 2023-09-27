Dharmendra Pradhan presides over signing of MoUs with IBM on digital skilling and skilling in emerging technologies

Speaking at the event, Dharmendra Pradhan said that India, with its vast and youthful population, stands at the cusp of tremendous potential. To harness this demographic dividend, it is crucial to equip the youth with the necessary skills to excel in today’s modern workforce. This collaboration marks a significant stride toward our vision of a ‘Skilled India’ and in scaling up digital skills training and skill building in emerging technologies using IBM SkillsBuild platform. He said that these partnerships forged today will go a long way in making our learners harness the true potential of technology, making them future wealth creators and entrepreneurs of the society.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)s curated courses will be provided to empower youth in India with future-ready skills. The collaboration will focus on the co-creation of curriculum for skilling learners across school education, higher education, and vocational skills on emerging technologies like AI (including generative AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing and professional development skills.

IBM’s collaboration with MoE and MSDE spans across three core levels of education: