Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association To Go On Indefinite Strike From Oct 10

Bhubaneswar: The private bus owners of Odisha have called for a state-wide strike starting from October 10 in protest against the State government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme.

The Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association members took the decision to observe the indefinite state-wide strike on October 10 at a meeting held today.

The association also has decided to observe a 24-hour bandh on October 2 in the undivided Koraput district.

The members of the association claimed that they were forced to call for the bus strike as the State government did not find any solutions to their demands despite repeated rounds of meetings.

Notably, the Odisha government introduced the LAccMI scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters, and from districts to the state capital.

However, the bus owners alleged that the LAccMI scheme would affect the income of over 8,000 private bus owners and 14,000 employees and their families.