Dharmendra Pradhan Conspiring to ‘Derail’ BSKY in Odisha: BJD MP Sasmit Patra

Bhubaneswar: “Despite being the Union Minister for ten years, Dharmendra Pradhan’s contribution to Odisha is ‘nada’. He hesitates to give an account of what he has done for his region, let alone the whole state. And now he has started lying to hide his failure, which does not suit his stature at all,” said BJD National Spokesperson and MP Dr. Sasmit Patra.

Dr Patra told the media here today that the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana provides health benefits of up to Rs 10 lakhs for women and 5 lakhs for men annually. No other state has such flagship health schemes for the people. Mr Pradhan is conspiring to derail the scheme. He questioned, “Why is Mr Pradhan worried when a common man was availing of free health benefits?

“If Mr Pradhan thinks that the BSKY scheme is bad for the people of Odisha, then he must mention it at the top of his party’s statement and the people of Odisha will give a befitting reply,” Dr Patra dared.

Despite being a minister at the Centre for 10 years, he could not complete the work of NH-55 which passes through his area. We hope Mr Pradhan realized his failure after travelling through the same road stretch today. People are facing hardships on this highway every day and hundreds of people are losing their lives every year in accidents, the BJD national spokespersons pointed out.

“Who could not complete a minor road work, is now giving a speech to escape public shame. We request Mr Pradhan, please refrain from making people laugh by giving misleading information,” the BJD said in a press note.

The BJD’s statement came in response to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement that BJP will publish a ‘charge-sheet’ to expose the 25 years of ‘fake transformation’ of Odisha boasted by the ruling Biju Janata Dal.