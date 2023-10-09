Despite new film releases, ‘Jawan’ maintains an incredible hold in its 5th weekend! Collects 1117.36 Cr. globally!

Calling Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan an unstoppable force won’t be any wrong. Starring King Khan, the film is indeed ruling the box office like a king. As the film is running in its 5th week now, it seems to have seen no effect of the new releases. Even after the arrival of many films, Jawan is standing strong with its rising box-office collection with 1117.36 Cr. gross box office collection globally and 626.37 Cr. in India.

Jawan has successfully proved itself a strong player at the box office in India. Its collection figures are continually making a stronghold at the box office. With a monstrous collection of 626.37 Cr. in India, Jawan has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (Original language). It collected a record-breaking 566.33 Cr. in Hindi and a fabulous 60.04 Cr. in Dubs. Additionally, looking at its collection overseas, the film is standing strong with a total of $45.39 million. Internationally, Jawan has collected 1117.36 Cr. gross box office collection.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.