Engineering Colleges In Odisha Reopen

Bhubaneswar: The technical institutes/engineering colleges across Odisha reopened from Monday (August 9) after remaining out of bounds for the students for around six months due to Covid pandemic.

Students and staff have been asked to ensure complete vaccination before rejoining the classes. Strict orders have been issued to maintain appropriate Covid protocols like social distancing, wearing of masks during the teaching hours.

Students coming from outside of the country have been directed to undergo a thermal screening before entering the college. Those who have received double doses of Covid vaccines or have Covid negative report will be allowed to attend classes.

The hostels of the Technical Universities also have been permitted to reopen across the State by following Covid protocols.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Conduct of Physical Classroom Teaching:

*Physical classes shall be held in regular manner to cover all chapters of the syllabus irrespective of coverage of some chapters by online mode.

* Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students.

* Teachers/Staff/Students residing in active containment zone shall not come to Universities/ Colleges.

* Face Mask/ Face Cover shall be mandatory.

* Frequent Hand Wash/ Hand sanitization shall be ensured.

* Social Distancing (6 ft. distance) shall be adopted in classrooms, libraries, laboratories, etc. If needed, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended.

* Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

* Respiratory etiquettes shall be strictly followed. (i.e. Covering one’s mouth and nose by handkerchief while coughing/sneezing).

* Self-monitoring of health should be encouraged.

* Reporting of illness by students and staff should be mandatory. Isolation room in all hostels should be kept ready for immediate shifting of any inmate reporting illness.

* In addition to commencement of physical classroom teaching for UG/ PG/ Diploma/ ITl courses, research activities shall also commence in physical mode from the same date.