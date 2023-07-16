Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Aid of Rs 10,000 to Every Flood-Hit Family

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced Rs 10,000 as financial help to every flood-affected family.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM stated: “Many very poor families living on the banks of Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away.”

यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया। 1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे 2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023

“Ten thousand rupees per family will be given as financial help to every flood-affected family. Special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar cards etc. have been washed away. The children whose clothes and books were washed away, will be given these on behalf of the schools,” he further stated.

Earlier today, Kejriwal visited a flood relief camp in Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Mori Gate in north Delhi. During his visit to the relief camp where flood-affected locals have taken refuge, Kejriwal informed them that they will offer ad hoc help to those who have lost crucial papers, Aadhaar, PAN cards, and other relevant items.

He further stated that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration will establish a special camp in Delhi for flood-affected individuals, where children will be given textbooks and uniforms that were submerged in the water.

According to the AAP chief, six districts in the city have been impacted, and the Delhi government has set up relief camps in several of these areas. Relief camps were established at adjacent schools and Dharamshalas, and drinking water and toilet facilities were provided.

CM Kejriwal stated that the water in the Yamuna River, which is the primary source of flooding in Delhi, is decreasing.

The water level of the Yamuna River plummeted to 205.88 metres at 12 noon on Sunday, according to statistics supplied by the Central Water Commission on their homepage.

According to authorities, the Yamuna’s water level is expected to drop below the danger threshold within the following several hours. At 5 p.m. on July 10, the Yamuna River in Delhi breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres.