India’s FY24 GDP stays strong at 8.2%, Q4 economy growth at 7.8%

New Delhi: India’s economy grew by 7.8% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, compared with 8.4% growth in the previous quarter, government data showed. Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6 per cent expansion in the December quarter. Manufacturing output rose 8.9% year-on-year in the three months ending in March, compared with a revised expansion of 11.5% in the previous quarter. Farm output growth accelerated to 0.6% after revised 0.4% growth in the previous quarter, the data showed.

Data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 6.2 per cent in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

Indian economy expanded 8.2 per cent in 2023-24 against a 7 per cent growth in 2022-23. The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged India’s growth at 7.7 per cent for 2023-24.