AAP To Join Opposition’s Bengaluru Meet After Congress Agrees To Oppose Centre’s Ordinance

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will attend a meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, party leader Raghav Chadha announced on Sunday.

After a meeting of the AAP’s highest decision making body — political affairs committee (PAC) — at party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here, Chadha also welcomed the Congress’ decision to oppose in Parliament the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi.

The AAP had earlier said it would join the meeting in Bengaluru only if the Congress extended its support to the AAP in opposing the Delhi ordinance in Parliament.

After the PAC deliberations, Chadha announced that the AAP under the leadership of Kejriwal will participate in the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, beginning with a dinner on Monday.

This will the second meeting of more than a dozen opposition parties as they seek to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In their first meeting in Patna, they resolved to take on the BJP unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.