8 Odisha Places Record Temperature Above 45 Degrees

Bhubaneswar: Eight places in Odisha recorded temperature above 45 degrees Celsius with Titilagarh being the hottest place at 46.5 degrees on Thursday.

Titilagarh was followed by Balangiri and Sonepur as they boiled at 46.4 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The other places where temperature of 45 degrees Celsius or above recorded are Bargarh (46), Sambalpur (45.2), Nuapada (45), Bhawanipatna (45), and Jharsuguda (45).

Twin city of the State i.e Cuttack and Bhubaneswar witnessed a temperature of 34 and 35 degrees respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted hot and humid conditions likely to continue for the next five days.