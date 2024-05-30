Heatwave claims 10 lives in Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela: As many as 10 persons reportedly died in Rourkela due to suspected heatstroke on Thursday.

Sudharani Pradhan, the director-in-charge of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH), stated that the deaths occurred over a six-hour period, starting at around 2 pm.

She mentioned that eight people had passed away by the time they reached the hospital, while two more died during treatment.

The RGH Superintendent said that the death could be heat-related as the high body temperatures of those who arrived alive at RGH ranged from 103-104 degrees Fahrenheit, given the intense heatwave conditions.

Stating that the actual reason behind the unnatural deaths remained unclear, Pradhan said that the postmortem examinations would be conducted tomorrow to determine the exact cause of death.