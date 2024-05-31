Puri Firecracker Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Six

Puri: The death toll from the tragic firecracker explosion in Puri has risen to six, as two more patients succumbed to their burn injuries during treatment on Friday.

The incident occurred during the Chandan Yatra on May 29, when a pile of firecrackers accidentally exploded, injuring a total of 36 people.

The injured were initially admitted to the Puri district headquarters hospital. However, those critically injured were later transferred to hospitals in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for further treatment.

Earlier, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident. He has directed concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured, announcing the cost of treatment to be borne by the CM’s Relief Fund. Furthermore, he declared an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

In response to the incident, a suo moto case was registered at the Kumbharapada police station on Thursday. Inspector-in-Charge Jaydeep Mohanty said that a case has been filed against two individuals, Chandan Bhoi of Barbati Bhoisahi under Sadar Police Station and K Raju Rao of Mangalaghat in the case. The investigation has been initiated under case number 181/24.