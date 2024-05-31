Tusker Found Dead in Kalahandi Forest

Bhawanipatna: The forest department Friday recovered the carcass of a tusker elephant in the Kutimaska forest near Semelpadar village under Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district.

On intimation, the Assistant Conservator of Forests, Biswanathpur Ranger and Narla Ranger reached the spot and seized the carcass of the pachyderm. While a probe has been initiated into the incident, the pachyderm was buried after the post-mortem, the forest dept said.

It is suspected that the elephant might have died a week ago. However, the actual cause of death of the jumbo is yet to be ascertained, forest officials added.

The forest department speculates that the elephant died in a fight with the elephant, while locals suspect it is the handiwork of poachers lurking in the forest area.