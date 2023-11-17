Deep Depression intensifies into cyclone Midhili over Northwest Bay of Bengal: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Deep Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 20kmph during the past six hours and intensified into a cyclonic storm “Midhili” (pronounced as “Midhili”) on Friday.

The cyclonic storm Midhili is about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that cyclonic storm Midhili is likely to continue to move north-north-eastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with a wind speed of 60-70kmph gusting to 80kmph during the night of November 17 and early hours of November 18, 2023.