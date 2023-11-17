Raja Kumari Grooves To ‘Jawan’ Title Track With Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan

Hyderabad: Rapper Raja Kumari celebrated Diwali with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, Lakshmi Manchu and others. She enjoyed the festivity to the fullest and shared a video in which she can be seen dancing with Chiranjeevi to ‘Jawan’ title track.

Sharing their dancing video along with other pictures from the Diwali celebration on her Instagram handle, Raja Kumari wrote in the caption, “Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly…NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela.”

She further mentioned about meeting Lakshmi Manchu and wrote, “Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me.”

Raja Kumari recently received a lot of praise for her rap song in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Jawan’.