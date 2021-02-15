Decks cleared for Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminus project as Orissa HC dismisses 2 PILs

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday has given the nod for Netaji Bus Terminus at Cuttack and dismissed two PILs against it.

The PILs had challenged the selection of site for the Netaji Bus Terminus. Dismissal of the PILs has effectively cleared the path for Odisha government to go ahead with the project.

The High Court ruled that the decision pertaining to the selection of site for the bus terminal comes under the policy decision of the State Government.

The court, however, maintained status quo over its earlier ruling on the Smasankali Temple that falls under the project site.

The PIL was filed by a group of local residents on February 2. The court had given direction to the district authorities to maintain the status quo of all movable and immovable properties belonging to Smasankali Temple. The temple is located in the middle of the 12-acre project site.

The bus terminus will be named after Netaji Subhash Bose. The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

The bus terminal will have modern facilities for passengers with parking provision for180 buses. The terminal building will be three-storied housing waiting rooms for passengers, food court, cloakrooms and e-vehicle charging points.

In addition to this, an Integrated Information Management system will be at the place for passengers. Nearly two acres adjoining the proposed Netaji Bus terminal will be developed for commercial complex on PPP mode.