Odisha CM to inaugurate slew of projects in Sundargarh tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a slew of projects in Sundargarh tomorrow.

According to Odisha Chief Minister’s itinerary, Patnaik will be leaving Naveen Niwas here at 10.10 am to the Biju Patnaik International Airport and fly to Rourkela Airstrip at 10.20 am.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones digitally and also address the gathering thereafter reaching the meeting venue at Rourkela at 11.30 am.

The Chief Minister will leave for Bhubaneswar at 12.35 pm on the same day.

The 5T Secretary to CM, VK Pandian will be accompanying him during his Sundargarh visit.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has issued instructions for adhering to COVID Protocol throughout the visit.

Earlier the CM had tweeted:“ A sense of belongingness pervades the soil, water and air of Sundargarh. I am very excited about my tour to Sundargarh on February 16.”

