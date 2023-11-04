Deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal, death toll Crosses 100

Nepal: More than 100 people have been killed after an earthquake struck remote western Nepal on Friday.

Security forces have been deployed to help rescue efforts in the rugged districts of Jajarkot and Rukum, 500km (310 miles) west of Kathmandu.

Strong tremors were felt far away in the Nepalese capital and in cities in neighbouring India, including Delhi.

The army spokesman said more than 100 people had been injured. Jajarkot’s hospital is packed with the wounded.

Around 128 people have died and more than 150 people were injured in the Jajarkot and Rukum districts of Western Nepal after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

The Prime Minister’s Office of Nepal has said all three security agencies in the country have been mobilised for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured.

The home ministry said reports of injuries and property damage are coming from other districts too, including Dailekh, Salyan, and Rolpa districts.