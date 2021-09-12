Day After Vijay Rupani’s Resignation As Gujarat CM, Top BJP Leaders Meet

Ahmedabad: A day after the exit of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his cabinet, the state BJP legislators are meeting today to discuss his successor.

The BJP has appointed Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar as observers, as the party looks to avert the crisis in Gujarat at the earliest by choosing a new chief minister to replace Vijay Rupani, who stepped down on Saturday.

Union Minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers.

Names of Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, state agriculture minister R C Faldu and Union ministers Purshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya are doing the rounds amid speculation over who will succeed Rupani.

The 65-year-old resigned as Chief Minister on Saturday, 15 months ahead of assembly elections in the state, in what is being seen as a course correction by the BJP.