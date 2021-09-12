Delivery boy kidnapped!

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, a delivery boy has been allegedly kidnapped near Lingipur on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

As per available reports, exact circumstances that led to the abduction remained unknown. Meanwhile, the family of the victim has reportedly received a voice message regarding the kidnapping.

A complaint has been registered with Dhauli police following which cops initiated an investigation.

The persons involved in the alleged crime are yet to be traced.

Earlier, on September 2, Police recovered the body of an online delivery boy at Jayadev Vihar in the city.