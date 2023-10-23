Cyclone ‘Hamoon’: Odisha SRC Asks Dist Collectors To Stay Alert, Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 6 hours. The cyclone will be known as ‘Hamoon’.

The Cyclonic Storm is very likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around the evening of 25th October as a Deep Depression, the IMD said on Monday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into West Central Bay of Bengal till 25th October and along & off Odisha Coast and North Bay of Bengal from 23rd to 26th October 2023. Fishermen who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast.

In view of a possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Special Relief Commission (SRC) has advised the Collectors of all districts in the state to stay alert.

