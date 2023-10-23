Cyclone ‘Hamoon’: Odisha SRC Asks Dist Collectors To Stay Alert, Issues Advisory

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 6 hours. The cyclone will be known as ‘Hamoon’.
The Cyclonic Storm is very likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and cross the Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around the evening of 25th October as a Deep Depression, the IMD said on Monday.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into West Central Bay of Bengal till 25th October and along & off Odisha Coast and North Bay of Bengal from 23rd to 26th October 2023. Fishermen who are in the deep sea are advised to return to the coast.
In view of a possible cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha Special Relief Commission (SRC) has advised the Collectors of all districts in the state to stay alert.
Advisory
- Districts under warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.
- In urban areas, low-lying areas may have water logging, and roads/drains may be submerged under water.
- In case of very heavy rain, people in low-lying areas may be shifted to safer locations temporarily.
- ULBs must keep the drains/stormwater channels de-congested, and adequate de-watering pumps may be deployed as per the requirement.
- People may be advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.
- Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded may be reported immediately to the office.
- Submit a report on damage, if occurred due to thunderstorms, whirlwinds, hailstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall immediately for information from the govt.
