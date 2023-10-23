In Pics: Pragativadi Celebrates Durga Puja

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, a get-together was organised at Pragativadi office premises on Sunday evening to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja.

Also, a meeting was held to review to preparation of the 91th Birth Anniversary of Pradyumna Bal on November 8.

Chairperson of the State-level Jayanti Committee, eminent Gandhian Smt Krushna Mohanty and Chairperson of Pragativadi Smt Saswati Bal presided over the meeting.

Keeping the invitation of the Jayanti committee, noted journalist and columnist Pradosh Patnaik, eminent literature Prof Dr Sanghamitra Mishra, Gandhian writer Anandika Samantray, Gandhi Shanti Pratisthan President Justice Manoranjan Mohanty, Gandhian Dr Biswajit and Manas Patnaik joined the event as special guests.

Here are some stills from the event:-