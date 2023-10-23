Elon Musk offers $1 billion to Wikipedia if it changes name

New York: X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk recently put forth a surprising proposition for Wikipedia. In what he termed “in the interests of accuracy”, Musk expressed his willingness to donate $1 billion to the online encyclopedia if it consented to rename itself ‘Dickipedia’. The billionaire’s stipulation came with a further condition that the name change must remain in effect for a minimum of a year.

Musk even shared a screenshot of Wikipedia’s homepage, where it stated, “Wikipedia is not for sale” and featured “a personal appeal from Jimmy Wales.” He questioned why the Wikimedia Foundation needed so much money, considering that Wikipedia’s entire text could fit on a smartphone. He left a humorous request to add it to his Wikipedia page.

Furthermore, Musk asked if a cow and a poop emoji could be added to his Wikipedia page. This playful banter on Twitter garnered massive attention, with millions of views and likes.