Brahmapur: As per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a depression formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal on 24th September, which intensified today and is subsequently likely to form a cyclone within the next 12 hours i.e. on 25th September which will cross southern Odisha. TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd. (TPSODL) has a detailed Business Continuity and Disaster Management Plan (BCDMP) in place for dealing with this cyclone.

The BCDMP entails categories of disasters based on the severity along with a corresponding action plan, a Disaster Management Structure to systematically receive alerts for disasters, examine them, send pre-disaster alerts and devise mechanism for invoking and revoking BCDMP. A mock drill for checking the response of the plan is also being conducted. TPSODL is always in a state of readiness to respond to any contingencies and is all set to address customer’s requirement for power supply.

Understanding the need of the hour, TPSODL has formed dedicated teams to ensure 24x7power supply to all emergency services. Dedicated quick response teams have been strategically placed at various locations across the licensed areas. One can call PSCC at 9437484868 or our 24×7 call centre toll-free number 1912 / 18003456797 for any emergency service.

As a safety measure, TPSODL requests everyone in the affected areas not to do the following:

Do not touch any wires or plumbing inside a building during lightning strikes as telephone lines/metal pipes can conduct electricity

Do not take shelter beneath tree/any temporary structure in case of heavy wind, thunderstorm and downpour

Do not touch any Electrical installations with wet hands or without using hand gloves, safety shoes or insulated platform

Do not allow children to play near storm drains after rainfall

Mr. Arvind Singh, CEO of TPSODL, said, “We have taken all the necessary precautions to ensure uninterrupted power supply during such difficult times. Keeping in mind the IMD’s prediction, our team is working relentlessly to ensure that customers face least of the electricity issue. We appeal the public to adhere to necessary safety measures to avoid any accidents during this cyclone, Gulab”.

The company has also carried out all the preventive maintenance of equipment at both distribution as well as consumer sub-stations. Dedicated teams have been strategically placed at various nodes of the city to cater to any emergency. Adequate stock of essential spare parts, tools, and equipment including transformers, switch gears, etc. has been ensured to minimize the restoration time towards power interruptions. Special teams will be operative for making the power supply to all emergency services.