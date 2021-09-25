Cyclone Gulab Forms Over BoB; Landfall On Odisha-Andhra Coast By Tomorrow Evening

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over Northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ (pronounced as Gul-Aab) on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh – south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam & Gopalpur around evening of 26th September, 2021, said the IMD in its latest weather bulletin.

On the other hand, the Odisha government has put seven districts on high alert in view of the cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal.

“Several rescue teams have been deployed in the vulnerable areas and officials asked to evacuate people from low-lying areas,” said Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena.