Cyclone Asani: ECoR takes precautionary measures

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken up necessary preparations and groundwork to meet the challenges posed by the cyclonic storm Asani over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal.

“Taking advantage of the meteorological forecasts and also the experiences of devastation to Railway property in Fani in 2019, Titli in 2018, Hudhud in 2014, Phailin in 2013, Amphan in 2020 & Super Cyclone of 1999, ECoR has planned for early restoration of train traffic and railway track, if affected by cyclone or heavy rain in view of cyclone,” the ECoR said in a statement.

The railway zone said round the clock Disaster Management Cell has been opened at ECoR headquarters at Rail Sadan and at Divisional Headquarters at Visakhapatnam, Khurda Road and Sambalpur.

The ECoR has also taken steps on the positioning of Special Teams for early restoration of tracks, signaling system and electrification etc. Diesel locomotives have been kept in position for utilization during failure of electricity. ECoR is keeping watchful eye on all the stations in Howrah-Chennai Main Line in its jurisdiction including Branch Lines.

General Manager (I/C), East Coast Railway has directed the concerned officials to be on full alert towards any incident like flood situation near Railway Track and to ensure smooth train operations.

“Arrangements have been made not to allow water to stagnate on the track. In station yards, the cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared/provided proper grades,” the ECoR said.

Patrolling of Railway tracks by patrolmen has also been planned. They observe danger or interruption if any and protect the trains from any unusual occurrence. Stationary Patrolmen and Watchmen along with mobile Patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections.

Instructions have been issued that whenever there is heavy rain, the sectional Gangmen will organize patrolling of track to make sure that the track is safe for passage of trains and ensure protection at all locations where washouts/slips are likely to occur.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of track & bridge repair reserve materials, viz., boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust, ballast at identified locations. The Engineering relief vans and their equipments are kept ready. Bridge materials are kept in readiness so that they can be moved as per requirement. ECoR is in constant touch with India Meteorological Department and getting weather alerts.