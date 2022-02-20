Cuttack City: 6 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 30 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 6 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 6 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 65are from Home Quarantine and 1 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 30 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 55,968 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 147 are active cases, 55,392 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.