Sunabeda Municipality Assistant Engineer Arrested In DA Case

Koraput: The Odisha Vigilance on Sunday arrested Manoj Kumar Patra, Assistant Engineer of Sunabeda Municipality in Koraput district, and forwarded him to the court on charges of possession of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance arrested Patra after property worth more than Rs 28 Crore was unearthed during simultaneous house searches on his properties at 6 places in Khordha, Gajapati, Ganjam, and Koraput districts on February 18.

Six teams of Odisha Vigilance led by five DSsP, eight Inspectors and other staff carried out searches at the following properties of the Assistant Engineer: