Cuttack City: 173 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 372 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 173 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 173 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 43 are from Institutional Quarantine, 65 are from Home Quarantine and 65 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 372 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 54,771 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,907 are active cases, 54,771 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

