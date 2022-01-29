Bhubaneswar: 876 COVID-19 Ve+ Cases Detected, 754 Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 876 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 876 COVID-19 positive cases 10 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 866 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 754 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 150,103 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 11,860 are active cases while 137,106 persons have recovered and 1116 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.

For more details, see this tweet:-