Cuttack City: 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 9 Recover

By Pragativadi News Service
Cuttack: As many as 15 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in the Millenium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 15 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 05 are from institutional quarantine, 02 are from Home Quarantine and 08 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 9 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 45,144 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 536 are active cases while 44,517 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.

