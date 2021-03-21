Cuttack Admin To Conduct COVID-19 Test At All Educational Institutions

Cuttack: The Cuttack district administration has decided to conduct health screening and COVID-19 test at all educational institutions from tomorrow.

The decision was taken in the wake of reports of COVID infections in some institutes. The test will be conducted as a preventive measure against any possible large breakout of the pandemic.

The district administration further stated that the educational institutions would remain in constant touch with local health workers and doctors of their localities and report any suspected case immediately.

Notably, at least 25 students and a cook of a private residential college here tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to shut down the institution for 10 days.

The city has also reported 11 cases from six localities on Thursday, triggering fears of a resurgence of the virus.

As per reports, a student of the residential college, who had gone to his house in Jagatsinghpur, tested positive two days ago. The CMC’s health wing had then carried out contact tracing and collected swab samples from 25 other students and sent them for testing. Of them, 12 students tested positive on Wednesday.