Filmmaker Dayanidhi Dahima’s Two Short Films Nominated For Filmfare Awards

Bhubaneswar: Filmmaker Dayanidhi Dahima’s two short films have been nominated for the prestigious Filmfare Awards for the year 2020.

Dahima’s ‘Antarvasna’ and ‘Sita’ — have been nominated in the short films category of the Filmfare Awards.

‘Antarvasna’, a Marathi short film, revolves around a middle-aged woman, who is a homemaker and mother of a 12-year-old girl.

The filmmaker’s ‘Sita’ shows the existing caste system in Indian society. This is a story about a minor boy belonging to dalit class who wants to cremate body of a newborn girl abandoned by an unidentified person from a rich family on stairs of a temple, as per Hindu rituals.

Dahima, a native to Odisha, had earlier co-produced the short film ‘Nawab’.It was among the best seven short films featured in GQ India last year.