Bhubaneswar: A CRPF jawan from Rajasthan was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hotel room in Ashok Nagar area in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mir Singh.

Police on intimation reached the scene with the forensic team and seized the body. The exact cause behind his death is yet to be ascertained. An investigation has been launched to find out the cause of the death.