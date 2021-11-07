Cricket Has Given Me Everything: Dwayne Bravo

West Indies and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played his last international match on Saturday, against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Having confirmed his retirement, Bravo said this was the right time for him to “walk away from the game”.

“I think this was the right moment for me to walk away from the game, and allow the next generation and young players who I share a very good friendship with, to come through. They still see me around but more passing information around as policy and trying to give my experience back to the next group of players, and hopefully they can also have a 12-to-18-year career as well,” Bravo said after the game.

Bravo said he will continue playing franchise cricket, and elaborated on his plans.

“Definitely at some point if I decide to walk away from the game finally, I would love to get back in the coaching department, so I already started to put things in place for when it’s that time. Definitely, you will see me around. Like I said, cricket has given me everything. Cricket has given me the life I always wanted for myself and my family. So I think it’s only fair that I love to give back to the game that has given me so much. Again, I keep encouraging myself because of the talent I see coming through in West Indies, and whatever team I play for around the world, so definitely you will see me involved.”