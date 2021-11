Black Flags Waved, Eggs Hurled At Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra’s Vehicle

Kalahandi: Minister of State (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra was showed black flags and eggs were hurled on his vehicle near College Chhak in Junagarh here on Sunday.

According to reports, the Minister was on his way to attend a party programme along with BJD organisational secretary Pranab Das. Meanwhile, some activists allegedly hurled eggs at the Minister’s vehicle near College Chhak and showed black flags as a mark of protest.