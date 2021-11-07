Youth Dies Of Electrocution In Khurda

Khurda: A youth was electrocuted to death at Majhihara slum under Balipatna police limit on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Senapati, a native of Mundahanapatna.

According to reports, the incident took place while Sanatan was repairing electrical appliances at the slum when he came in contact with charged wires. Following this, he sustained severe burn injuries.

He was immediately rushed to the Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. A case of unnatural death has been registered in this connection.