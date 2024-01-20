Rashmika mandanna
Creator of Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video arrested: Delhi Police

By Ananya Pattnaik
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the main culprit behind actor Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake that went viral. In the deepfake, Rashmika’s face was superimposed on a video of British influencer Zara Patel.

Since November, the investigation into the Rashmika case has been ongoing as this case was the first followed by similar deepfake videos involving Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Sachin Tendulkar.

Delhi Police interrogated several social media users who shared Rashmika’s deepfake but was yet to reach the person who made it.

 

